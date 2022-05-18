New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in first four months of 2022 up 13.1% y/y

Share this: Facebook

There were 9031 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first four months of 2022, an increase of 13.1 per cent compared with January to April 2021, according to figures released on May 18 by ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Against the background of car sales having been pushed down in 2020 amid the Covid-19 crisis, new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to April 2021 were 18 per cent higher than in the first four months of 2020.

In January to April 2019, new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria added up to 11 427, but in January to April 2020 the figure fell by 40.9 per cent to 6751.

ACEA said that in April 2022, there were 2357 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, a decrease of 1.8 per cent compared with the April 2021 figure.

The association said that in April 2022, new passenger car registrations in the European Union saw a significant drop (-20.6 per cent), as supply chain issues continued to weigh heavily on car production.

“With the exception of the pandemic year in 2020, this was the weakest April result in terms of volumes sold since records began (684 506 units sold),” ACEA said.

All major markets contributed to the region’s negative performance: Italy (-33.0 per cent), France (-22.6 per cent), Germany (-21.5 per cent) and Spain (-12.1 per cent).

From January to April of 2022, new car registrations declined by 14.4 per cent across the EU, totalling 2 930 366 units.

The substantial decrease in car sales in March and April further dragged down the cumulative performance, ACEA said.

Among the key markets in the EU, Italy saw the steepest fall (-26.5 per cent), followed by France (-18.6 per cent), Spain (-11.8 per cent) and Germany (-9.0 per cent), the association said.

