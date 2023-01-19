Bulgarian MPs approve bill to ease hiring of EU Blue Card holders

Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted on January 19 to approve the second reading of a bill meant to ease the issuing of EU Blue Card residence and work permit, as well as the hiring of holders of such permits.

The amendments to the country’s labour mobility and labour migration law also included provisions amending the Foreigners Act and the Health Insurance Act.

The bill also makes it possible for holders of EU Blue Cards to work from distance, temporarily transfer to other EU countries and register as self-employed in Bulgaria, public broadcvaster Bulgarian National Radio reported.

The changes were opposed by the Bulgarian Socialist Party, predominantly ethnic Turk Movement for Rights an Freedoms and pro-Russian Vuzrazhdane, which argued that it would distort the country’s labour market.

It passed with the support of the two largest groups in the National Assembly, the GERB-UDF coalition and We Continue the Change (WCC), backed by the Democratic Bulgaria coalition.

