Bulgaria issues Code Orange dangerous weather warning for two districts

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of hazardous weather for two districts for January 20 because of forecast strong winds.

The districts subject to the Code Orange weather warning for Friday are Gabrovo and Veliko Turnovo, where wind speed is expected to reach up to 29m/s at times.

Bulgaria’s national meteorology institute also issued the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather in 23 districts.

In the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, the city and district of Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardjik and Smolyan the Code Yellow is for forecast heavy rain, which is expected to turn to snow at higher altitudes late on January 20.

A Code Yellow warning for both rain and strong wind is in effect for the districts of Lovech and Kurdjali.

The districts of Haskovo, Yambol, Bourgas, Varna, Dobrich, Silistra, Shoumen, Razgrad, Rousse and Turgovishte are subject to a Code Yellow warning due to forecast strong winds.

No warnings were in effect for the districts of Pleven, Plovdiv and Stara Zagora.

