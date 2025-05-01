Bulgaria’s road death toll in first four months of 2025 is 110

A total of 110 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in the first four months of 2025, the Interior Ministry said on May 1, citing provisional data.

This is one more road death than at the same time in 2024, the ministry said.

There were 1706 road accidents in Bulgaria in January to April 2025 in which people died or were injured.

Apart from the death toll, a total of 2141 people were injured.

In April 2025, there were 455 road accidents, leaving 25 dead and 575 injured.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death rate in the European Union in 2024, the European Commission said on March 18, citing preliminary data.

Bulgaria’s road death rate in 2024 was 74 per million population, while Romania’s was 77 per million.