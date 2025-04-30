Bulgaria utilities regulator cuts gas prices by 14.2% for May

Bulgaria’s utilities regulator has approved a 14.2 per cent decrease in the regulated gas price in the country for the month of May, setting the new price at 64.4 leva a MWh, excluding transportation costs, excise and value-added tax.

The price cut, the second in as many months, still leaves the regulated price of natural gas well above the level recorded the same month of 2024, when the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) set a price of 54.7 leva a MWh.

Although the regulator did not give a reason for its decision, it is generally linked to the reference price on the TTF gas hub in the Netherlands, which serves as the main European price benchmark.

Domestic consumption for May will be covered by gas received under the long-term contract with Azerbaijan, as well as one liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery, EWRC said.

(Photo: Marco Caliulo/sxc.hu)

