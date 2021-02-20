Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 35 more deaths, active cases rise to 26 092

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Thirty-five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 9821, according to the February 20 daily report by the national information system.

Of 13 303 tests done in the past 24 hours, 1463 – about 10.99 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 235 891 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 26 092 active cases, an increase of 1082 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 346 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 199 978, the national information system said.

Twenty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 9987.

The national information system said that 104 268 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 had been administered so far in Bulgaria, including 13 754 in the past 24 hours. A total of 26 750 people have received a second dose.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!