Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 47 more deaths, 648 vaccinations in past day

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll has risen by 47 in the past day to a total of 8396, according to the January 15 daily report by the national information system.

The report said that 535 people had been newly-diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Of these cases, 323 were detected by PCR and 212 by rapid antigen testing.

A total of 7439 tests – 3937 PCR and 3502 antigen – were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. This means of the total tests, 7.19 per cent proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 132 are in the city of Sofia.

To date, 210 951 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 52 185 are active. The number of active cases has decreased by 6240 in the past 24 hours.

There are 3631 patients in hospital, a decrease of 51, with 343 in intensive care, a decrease of five.

Nineteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 9239.

The national information system said that 648 vaccinations were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 17 686.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

