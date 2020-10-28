Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 25 more deaths, active cases rise by 2251, with 1085 new cases in Sofia

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 1161, according to the October 28 daily report by the national information system.

The number of active cases has risen by 2251 in the past 24 hours to 22 597.

There are 2217 patients in hospital, an increase of 87 in the past 24 hours.

One hundred and forty-five are in intensive care, four fewer than the previous day.

Of 11 226 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 2569 are recorded as newly-confirmed cases, having tested positive for Covid-19.

Seventy-two medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 2020.

A total of 293 people in Bulgaria recovered from the disease in the past day, to 18 493.

For the first time, the number of newly-confirmed cases in Bulgaria’s capital city passed the 1000-mark in a single day. In Sofia, there were 1085 newly-confirmed cases in the past day.

In second place in newly-confirmed cases was the district of Plovdiv, with 230.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases were Blagoevgrad 91, Bourgas 101, Varna 169, Veliko Turnovo 37, Vidin 13, Vratsa 53, Gabrovo 32, Dobrich 53, Kurdzhali 54, Lovech 16, Montana 22, Pazardzhik 26, Pernik 25, Pleven 63, Razgrad 31, Rousse 98, Silistra six, Sliven 19, Smolyan six, Sofia district 19, Stara Zagora 81, Turgovishte 39, Haskovo 32, Shoumen 95 and Yambol 26, the national information system said.

The newest figures were made public a few hours after Bulgaria’s Health Ministry announced new anti-epidemic restrictions that will go into effect on October 29 and will be in place for two weeks, until November 12.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

