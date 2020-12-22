Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 156 more deaths, active cases drop by 1787

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s death toll linked to Covid-19 rose by 156 in the past 24 hours to a total of 6765, according to the December 22 daily report by the national information system.

Of 4304 PCR tests done in the past 24 hours, 1277 proved positive – about 29.67 per cent.

The number of active cases has decreased by 1787, to a total of 83 041.

There are 6287 patients in hospital, 337 fewer than the figure in the December 21 report. A total of 523 are in intensive care, 13 fewer.

Fifty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 8498.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has passed the 100 000-mark, with an increase of 2908 in the past 24 hours, to a total to date of 102 666, according to the national information system.

To date, 192 472 people in Bulgaria have tested positive for new coronavirus, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 181 are in the city of Sofia, 166 in the district of Plovdiv and 96 in the district of Varna.

