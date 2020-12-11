Bulgaria’s PM: Christmas-New Year should be celebrated ‘in close family circle’

Share this: Facebook

The Christmas – New Year holiday period this year should be celebrated in a close family circle, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said on December 11, commenting on the country’s Covid-19 situation.

According to Borissov, the statistics this week and the results of “a few days of blockade” were “good, but there is no indication that the pandemic in Bulgaria will end by Christmas”.

“Christmas and New Year should be celebrated in a close family circle, without mass gatherings,” he said.

Borissov said that the pandemic is expected to end in late August or October next year, provided that 70 per cent of Europe’s population is vaccinated.

In other news related to the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria on December 11, the mayor of the capital city, Yordanka Fandukova, said that kindergartens and nurseries in Sofia would not re-open next week.

Earlier this week, Borissov spoke of the possibility of re-opening kindergartens and nurseries on December 14, a week ahead of the expiry date of current heightened restrictive measures.

Health Minister Kostadin Angelov has reacted to this with caution, saying on December 10 that a decision about nurseries and kindegartens could be made at the end of this week, depending on the data, but that the figures up to yesterday did not suggest that such a move could be made.

Fandukova said that the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 remained high.

She said that there should be caution about easing the measures, the results should be carefully monitored “and, of course, to listen to what the experts tell us”.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has launched a special webpage “Safe Covid-19 vaccinations for Europeans”, available in English at this link, as well as in other EU official languages including Bulgarian.

