Bulgaria’s Cabinet approves spending 14M leva on Remdesivir

Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved on December 2 additional spending by the Health Ministry in 2020 of up to 14 million leva (about 7.15 million euro) to buy the medicinal product Veklury, the brand name of Remdesivir, Bulgarian National Television reported.

“The extraordinary circumstances in the conditions of a complicated epidemic situation of Covid-19 requires the timely provision of the medicinal product Veklury (Remdesivir),” the government information service said, according to BNT.

This is the third announcement about Bulgaria buying Remdesivir.

Bulgaria’s Cabinet agreed on October 14 to approve additional spending by the Ministry of Health to buy 2.1 million leva (about 1.07 million euro) worth of the medicine Remdesivir, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov told a news conference at the time. The sum was said to be enough to buy 2500 vials of Remdesivir.

Bulgaria’s Cabinet said on October 21 that it had approved additional spending by the Ministry of Health to buy 4.86 million leva (about 2.5 million euro) worth of Remdesivir. The October 21 statement by the government did not make it clear if the sum authorised on October 21 included the sum authorised on October 14.

Deutsche Welle reported on November 20 that experts with the World Health Organization (WHO) had said Remdesivir should not be used to treat hospitalised patients with Covid-19, regardless of “disease severity.”

“The panel found a lack of evidence that remdesivir improved outcomes that matter to patients such as reduced mortality, need for mechanical ventilation, time to clinical improvement and others,” the WHO Guideline Development Group (GDG) said, following up on a report from the previous month, according to the DW report.

(Photo: Brian Hoskins)

