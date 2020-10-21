Covid-19: Bulgaria’s government to buy 4.86 million leva of Remdesivir

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet said on October 21 that it has approved additional spending by the Ministry of Health to buy 4.86 million leva (about 2.5 million euro) worth of the medicine Remdesivir.

The government statement said that the Health Ministry had asked the regional health inspectorates to forecast the required amounts of the medicine.

“After analysing the amounts sought by hospitals, given the worsening epidemic situation and taking into account the increasing consumption of the product, as well as the amounts available on hand, Bulgaria will sign a contract with Gilead Sciences to purchase 32 593 vials of the medicine over a period of six months, from October 2020 to March 2021,” the statement said.

To buy that amount of Veklury, the brand name for Remdesivir, Bulgaria will need 24.3 million leva, including 4.86 million leva in 2020. The cost of one vial of the medicine is 345 euro without value-added tax (VAT).

The Cabinet statement did not make it clear whether the funds authorised on October 21 included the 2.1 million leva allocated last week, or if the money was in addition to that amount.

(Photo: Brian Hoskins/freeimages.com)

