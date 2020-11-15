Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, death toll rose by 459, active cases by 17 491

Share this: Facebook

The death toll in Bulgaria from Covid-19 in the past seven days was the highest in a single week so far, adding up to 459, according to figures in the national information system report on November 15.

Bulgaria’s death toll linked to the disease is now 2091.

The daily report said that in the past 24 hours, 36 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 had died.

The number of active cases has risen in the past week by 17 491 to a total of 66 539.

There are 5166 patients in hospital, an increase of 1451 in the past week. Currently, 295 are in intensive care, 24 more than as at the November 8 daily report.

In the past week, 845 medical personnel tested positive, bringing the total to date to 3826. Sixty-eight of the cases are from the past 24 hours.

To date, 97 435 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, an increase of 22 950 in the past week.

The November 15 daily report said that in the past 24 hours, 6450 PCR tests had been done in Bulgaria, of which 2498 proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the city of Sofia had the largest number, 811.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 97, Bourgas 118, Varna 172, Veliko Turnovo 38, Vidin 16, Vratsa 30, Gabrovo 49, Dobrich 34, Kurdzhali two, Kyustendil 98, Lovech 35, Montana 22, Pazardzhik 93, Pernik 31, Pleven 64, Plovdiv 269, Razgrad 27, Rousse 70, Silistra seven, Sliven 53, Smolyan eight, Sofia district 113, Stara Zagora 103, Turgovishte 22, Haskovo 32, Shoumen 36 and Yambol 48.

The number of people in Bulgaria who have recovered from the disease has risen by 536 in the past 24 hours to 28 805.

