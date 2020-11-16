Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 39 more deaths, active cases rise to 66 746

Share this: Facebook

Thirty-nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 2130, according to the November 16 daily report by the national information system.

The number of active cases rose in the past day by 207 to a total of 66 746.

There are 5247 patients in hospital, an increase of 81 in the past day. A total of 293 are in intensive care, two fewer than the figure in the previous day’s report.

Fifty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 3882.

As is usual for a Sunday, the number of PCR tests was lower than on other days of the week. A total of 2716 were done, of which 816 proved positive.

Of the 816, a total of 193 are in the city of Sofia.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 38, Bourgas 81, Varna 64, Veliko Turnovo 22, Vidin 14, Vratsa 10, Gabrovo 16, Dobrich 14, Kurdzhali one, Kyustendil 64, Lovech 29, Montana 17, Pazardzhik 41, Pernik 16, Pleven 46, Plovdiv 34, Razgrad 20, Rousse two, Silistra two, Sliven 17, Smolyan 13, Sofia district 27, Stara Zagora 19, Turgovishte five, Shoumen six and Yambol five.

To date, a total of 98 251 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

A total of 570 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 29 375.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

