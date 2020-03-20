Covid-19: Bulgarian Doctors Union calls for lockdown of Sofia

Share this: Facebook

The Sofia college of the Bulgarian Doctors Union has called for residents of Sofia to be barred from leaving their homes and for restricting entry and exit from the capital city, Bulgarian National Radio reported on March 20.

The union says that this will help much more to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

It called on the state to curb exports and encourage imports of raw materials and medicines that show effectiveness in combating Covid-19.

The report came as Bulgaria’s national crisis staff told an 8am briefing on March 20 that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country added up to 112. Between March 11 and 20, a total of three patients have died.

Most of the confirmed cases are in Sofia.

Crisis staff chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said that so far more than 5000 tests for Covid-19 had been completed at the Military Medical Academy and the National Reference Laboratory.

Only 500 had been bought with state money. The rest had been donated by members of the public and business people. “Currently we have more than 10 000 tests. Thank you, this is real civic responsibility,” he said.

