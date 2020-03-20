Sofia mayor calls for responsible behaviour to prevent need for stricter measures

Share this: Facebook

Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova said on March 20 that in recent hours she had been speaking to dozens of Sofia doctors who were demanding more stringent measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

Bulgaria’s national crisis staff said on the morning of March 20 that there were 112 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria, the largest number in capital city Sofia.

The Sofia college of the Bulgarian Doctors Union called for a lockdown of the city and restrictions on entry and exit, Bulgarian National Radio said.

In a post on Facebook on Friday morning, Fandukova said that the city’s health facilities had the highest capacity but there was a limit and they would not be sufficient in the case of mass contamination.

“I understand and share the anxious voice of our doctors. They are currently taking on serious cases and caring for the sick. We rely on them to save our lives and now it’s our turn to help them because we are their team. Our responsibility is their success, and success is life,” she said.

“I appeal to the elderly – stay home,” Fandukova said. “Your children and grandchildren will happily take the time to get food and medicine. For those who are alone, community teams supply essentials to their homes.”



“Please everyone, parents and young people, do not visit playgrounds and playgrounds in parks and gardens.



“Today, on the day of the first spring, when the weather promises us warm sunny days, I ask you to stay home,” she said.



“With discipline, self-restraint and responsible behaviour, we can prevent the imposition of much stricter measures in our city, such as the complete quarantine we see in Italian cities and already in Bansko. Together with the national headquarters, we are also ready for tougher measures as the cases in our city grow.”

Fandukova said that since March 19, together with the police, the district prosecutor’s office and health mediators, the municipality had taken enhanced measures to inform citizens in the Roma neighbourhoods of Sofia.



The municipality was continuing to disinfect around major hospitals, neighbourhoods, pedestrian subways and marketplaces.



“Be responsible and together we will make it,” Fandukova said.

