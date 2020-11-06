Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 52 more deaths, 44 118 active cases

Share this: Facebook

Fifty-two people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 1518, the national information system daily report on November 6 said.

Of the 52, a total of 18 did not have concomitant diseases.

The number of active cases has risen by 2940 in the past 24 hours to a total of 44 118.

There are 3424 patients in hospital, an increase of 233 in the past day. A total of 250 are in intensive care, an increase of 11 in the past day.

The national information system said that 11 131 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 3754 proved positive.

Most of the positive tests were in the city of Sofia, 1264.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases were Blagoevgrad 199, Bourgas 266, Varna 293, Veliko Turnovo 51, Vidin 23, Vratsa 86, Gabrovo 66, Dobrich 28, Kurdzhali 25, Kyustendil 71, Lovech 10, Montana 45, Pazardzhik 58, Pernik 98, Pleven 68, Plovdiv 367, Razgrad 32, Rousse 148, Silistra 18, Sliven 47, Smolyan 29, Sofia district 81, Stara Zagora 141, Turgovishte 30, Haskovo 62, Shoumen 90 and Yambol 58.

To date, 68 345 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

A total of 22 709 people in Bulgaria have recovered from the virus, an increase of 762 in the past 24 hours.

The national information system said that 116 medical personnel had tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 2780.

(Photo: Sofia municipality)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

