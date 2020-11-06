NSI poll: Bulgarian consumer confidence very slightly up

Share this: Facebook

A poll conducted by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) every three months has found a slight increase in consumer confidence.

The NSI said that in October 2020, the total consumer confidence indicator was 0.8 percentage points higher than three months earlier.

This was due entirely to increased confidence among the urban population, the NSI said.

Consumers had a slightly more positive view of the development of the economic situation in Bulgaria over the past 12 months, resulting in the balance indicator going up by 3.6 percentage points.

Those living in the cities believed that this positive trend would continue, in contrast the rural population who were more pessimistic than they had been three months before.

Consumers continued to consider that prices had gone up in the past 12 months, but at a lower rate than that registered in the previous survey.

The new poll found more pessimism about unemployment in the next 12 months, with both urban and rural populations shifting to negative expectations.

The October poll found that most consumers in Bulgaria saw the current economic situation as unfavourable for savings, although the proportion was slightly down compared with three months ago.

The June 2020 poll saw consumer confidence in Bulgaria plummet against the backdrop of the Covid-19 crisis, while the August poll saw a slight recovery in confidence.

