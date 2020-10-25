Alexander Oscar elected to second term as head of organization of Bulgarian Jews ‘Shalom’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Associate Professor Alexander Oscar has been re-elected to a second four-year term as president of the Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria “Shalom”, the organization said in a Facebook post on October 25.

Addressing the election conference, Dr Oscar thanked the delegates, elected from among Shalom’s members from all over Bulgaria, for their trust and reiterated how important it is to act together and now, for the good of the community.

He cited a favourite quotation from the ethical teaching Pirkei Avot, the Ethics of the Fathers: “If I am not for myself, who will be for me? But if I am only for myself, who am I? And if not now, when?”

Dr Oscar, whose term since his first election in 2016 to head the organization has seen a determined fight against antisemitism and all forms of intolerance, promised to continue to work in the interest of the Bulgarian Jewish community and Bulgarian society as a whole.

In recent months, Shalom has pivoted to step up its active community work in the face of the Covid-19 crisis.

“I believe that together we can overcome any challenge, uniting our efforts for the good of the Bulgarian Jewish community and society as a whole!” he said in a Facebook post.

Dr Oscar’s re-election came at the end of the week in which he was named by the Bulgarian Medical Association as Doctor of the Year 2020.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate or political groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the “Become a patron” button below:

Become a Patron!