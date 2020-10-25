Bulgarian PM Borissov tests positive for Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has tested positive for Covid-19, he said on a post on Facebook on October 25.

Borissov had briefly been in quarantine because he was a contact person with Deputy Regional Development Minister Nikolai Nankov, who announced on October 23 that he had tested positive.

Also placed in quarantine were Finance Minister Kiril Ananiev, Agriculture Minister Dessilava Taneva and Regional Development Minister Petya Avramova, as well as Borissov’s former public relations aide, Sevdelina Arnaoudova.

Nankov, Ananiev and Taneva had accompanied Borissov as he drove them in an official car on an infrastructure inspection visit on October 18.

Borissov, left, with Nankov second from right. Ananiev’s face is half-obscured in this photo from the October 18 event, taken from Borissov’s Facebook page.

On October 24, Sofia’s regional health inspectorate lifted the quarantine of Borissov and Arnaoudova after both tested negative for Covid-19 in two consecutive tests over two days.

Borissov said in his October 25 Facebook post that although his quarantine had been lifted, on Friday he had postponed all his meetings and public events for the coming days.

“I feel general discomfort,” he said, adding that doctors had recommended that he remain at home.

Borissov said that he had informed the Sofia regional health inspectorate of the names of all with whom he had been in contact in recent days.

