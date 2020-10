Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



House prices in Bulgaria increased by 24.5 per cent since 2010, while rents rose by 15 per cent, going by figures released by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

(Photo: maistora/flickr.com)

The rest of this article is available exclusively to Patreon supporters of The Sofia Globe. Becoming a Patreon supporter costs as little as three euro, or the equivalent in other currencies, a month. Please click on the orange button below.

Become a Patron!