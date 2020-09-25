‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning for seven districts in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for seven districts in the south-western and northern parts of the country because of strong winds and heavy rain forecast for September 26.

The districts covered by the strong wind warning were Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo and Veliko Turnovo. In Blagoevgrad, Smolyan and Kurdjali districts, the warning was for strong winds and heavy rain.

The rest of the country was subject to the lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially hazardous weather because of strong winds.

The only exception was the district of Vidin (no dangerous weather warning), while in the districts of Kyustendil and Pernik in western Bulgaria, the dangerous weather warning also included a forecast for heavy rain.

The weather forecast for the weekend was for overcast skies, with heavy rain and thunderstorms mainly in the western and central part of the country on Saturday, September 26. In some places, local conditions could also result in a hailstorm, Bulgaria’s meteorology institute said.

Temperatures were expected to range from 20C-22C in Western Bulgaria to 30C-32C on the Black Sea coast, which was also less likely to see any rain.

On Sunday, a cold air front would bring lower temperatures and scattered clouds, but no rain, according to the forecasters.

In Sofia, Saturday’s low was forecast at 15C and the daily high at 21C, cooling down overnight to a low of nine degrees Celsius on Sunday and a daily high of 20C.

