Covid-19 dark red zone districts in Bulgaria rise to 23

Twenty-three out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the October 28 update by the unified information portal.

This is an increase of two compared with the figures for October 27. The districts of Pazardzhik and Pleven have exceeded the 500-mark.

Five districts are above the 1000-mark: Montana (1287.93 per 100 000 population), Sofia city (1262.68), Pernik (1223.99), Vidin (1076.2) and Gabrovo (1008.62).

The other dark red zone districts – coloured in brown on the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases map – are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Sofia district, Stara Zagora and Yambol.

There are four districts classified as Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population: Smolyan, Turgovishte, Haskovo and Shoumen.

One district is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population, Kurdzhali, which has a rate of 205.87 per 100 000 population.

The update said that nationally, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate was 818.85, up from 785.36 on October 27.

