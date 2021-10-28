Poll: Business climate in Bulgaria worsened again in October

Share this: Facebook

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found gloomier views about the business climate in in Bulgaria in October.

Previous monthly polls by the NSI had found more positive views about the business climate in May, but the indicator dropped in June, remained largely unchanged in July, then dropped again in August and September.

The NSI said that in October, the total business climate indicator decreased by 2.3 percentage points compared with September.

The indicator in the industry sector dropped by 3.9 percentage points, with managers more reserved about the business situation of their enterprises, and more negative in their forecasts for export and production in the next three months.

In the construction sector, the indicator was largely unchanged, while managers were pessimistic about the next six months, and reported an increase in the number of clients delaying making payments.

The retail trade indicator was down by 1.4 percentage points, with managers more reserved in the forecasts about the volume of sales and orders placed with suppliers in the coming three months.

The service sector indicator was down by 2.1 percentage points, with managers gloomier about the situation of their enterprises and more moderate in their opinions about current and expected demand for services, the NSI said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

