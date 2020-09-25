Bulgarian Medical Association speaks out strongly on Covid-19 crisis, slams disinformation

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Medical Association has issued a strongly-worded statement on the Covid-19 epidemic in the country, slamming medics given space in the media to spread disinformation, while the association urged the public to comply with measures against new coronavirus.

The statement on September 25 notes that since the beginning of the Covid-19 epidemic in Bulgaria, close to 800 people had died, including 10 medical professionals.

The association added that, against the background of these human tragedies in Bulgaria, there were those who, in the media and online, who continued to make contradictory statements “unsupported by public facts, expressing only their personal opinions”.

Of particular concern were those who said: “There is no point in these masks, other than psychological. In addition, these masks create only the deceptive feeling that we are protected” and those who dismissed the virus as a common viral infection.

The result of these contradictory public statements was that, predictably, not everyone in Bulgaria was 100 per cent persuaded about protecting themselves, the Bulgarian Medical Association said.

“There is a massive neglect of anti-epidemic measures against the background of the impending wave of influenza.”

In the strongly-worded statement, the Bulgarian Medical Association slammed the contradictory statements “especially by fellow doctors” as “unacceptable”.

Confusion in society put more people at risk, and led to distrust in medical science and its achievements, the statement said.

“Moreover, it casts a shadow over the work and efforts of all medics: from those in the emergency department, through GPs and colleagues from the Regional Health Inspectorates to the Covid wards who do not leave for weeks and give their lives and health to care for seriously ill patients.”

The Bulgarian Medical Association called on everyone to observe physical distancing, to wear masks, to do not forget disinfection.

“Following these simple rules actually preserves not only your health, but also that of your loved ones.

“Do not forget: You can die of Covid-19, the statistics are eloquent. How many more patients and doctors are needed, so that we believe that the virus is not harmless? What is needed is reasonable behaviour, but also, statements that are reasonable and based on evidence,” the Bulgarian Medical Association said.

