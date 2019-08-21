ASF: Bulgaria’s payment of 300 leva aid to farmers who culled pigs to begin after September 1

Share this: Facebook

Payment of one-off aid of 300 leva (about 150 euro) to farmers who have disinfected their smallholding farms after complying with orders to cull domestic pigs will begin after September 1, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said on August 21.

The orders for the culling of domestic pigs were issued as part of Bulgarian authorities’ response to the outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF).

The 300 leva sum is to be paid per farm, not per pig.

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said that the money would be distributed via mayors, who would announce the date and time for collection.

Farms in the 20 km sanitary zone around the industrial farms and those designated by the district commissions as high epizootic risk farms are entitled to compensation.

A number of other condition apply. Owners of up to five pigs will be assisted. They must have had the pigs for meat for personal use, not for sale on the market. They must be included in a list to be drawn up by the mayor and certified by August 26,

The document must certified by both the district governor and the official veterinarian, with signatures and stamps, and must be submitted to the regional epizootic commission.

Claims for compensation are submitted to the mayoralties.

The owner must declare that he will not keep the pigs on his farm next year.

Mayors should prominently publish lists of farmers who will receive assistance, the Food Safety Agency said.

(Photo via Pixabay)

