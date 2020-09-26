Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4 new deaths, active cases rise to 4907

Share this: Facebook

Four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the illness to 789, according to the daily update by the national information system on September 26.

All four had concomitant diseases, one unspecified, the national information system said.

The number of active cases has risen in the past 24 hours by 132 to a total of 4907.

A total of 5047 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 255 proved positive.

The largest numbers of newly-confirmed cases were in the city of Sofia, 47, and the districts of Blagoevgrad, 31, Bourgas, 24, and Stara Zagora, 23.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Varna 11, Vidin one, Gabrovo 14, Dobrich two, Kurdzhali eight, Kyustendil one, Lovech three, Montana 11, Pazardzhik seven, Pleven three, Plovdiv 12, Razgrad one, Rousse four, Silistra one, Sliven five, Smolyan 11, Sofia district one, Haskovo eight, Shoumen three and Yambol 13.

To date, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases, 19 828 people in Bulgaria have tested positive for new coronavirus.

A total of 14 132 people have recovered from the virus, 119 in the past 24 hours.

There are 782 patients with confirmed Covid-19 in hospital, 36 in intensive care.

Five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 1111.

