EXPO ARTCO19, open-air art exhibition, opens in Bulgaria’s capital on September 26

EXPO ARTCO19, described by the organisers as the largest and first of its kind open-air art exhibition in Bulgaria, will be held on September 26 and 27 2020 on Platform A6 of the National Palace of Culture, NDK, in capital city Sofia.

The project is implemented by Artco19 Ltd. with the financial support of the Ministry of Culture.

The event opens at 10am on September 26 and will bring together under one roof artists from all over Bulgaria.

The rules for participation have been already posted in the Facebook group “Buy art, Support an artist” (https://www.facebook.com/groups/BuyArtSupportAnArtist), and those interested may submit their applications until September 10.

Participants who apply early will have the advantage of being located near the entrance of the event for better visibility, the organiser said.

Only copyrighted works are accepted.

The large number of participants, the opportunity for artists to sell on the spot and issue signed certificates of origin, the accompanying programme of presentations and thematic discussions and the expected numerous visitors, the exhibition is the first art expo in Bulgaria of this scale.

The organizers are Nadezhda Rozeva, who came up with the idea and concept for the event, and Petko Durmana, founder of the Facebook group “Buy art, support an artist”.

“The name ARTCO19 encodes the connection with the pandemic, which gave a new charge to artists and the need for art, rearranged market mechanisms, postponed major world art exhibitions, imposed new rules for galleries, imposed online territory as the safest and most accessible for artists,” the media statement said.

“The participation of artists unknown before the pandemic, along with renowned ones, and members of the group ‘Buy art, support an artist’, will present for the first time a real and living picture of contemporary Bulgarian art.”

This is especially important both for the profiled galleries and for the art market in Bulgaria in general, the statement said.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/artco19expo

