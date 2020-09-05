Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 7 new deaths, 4243 active cases, 763 in hospital

Share this: Facebook

Seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, the national information system said in its daily report on September 5.

This brings Bulgaria’s death toll linked to the virus to 665.

Of the seven new deaths, all but one – a 63-year-old man – had concomitant diseases.

A total of 8129 PCR tests were done in the past 24 hours, of which 179 proved positive. This brings the number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to date to 16 954.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers were in the city of Sofia, 45, and the districts of Blagoevgrad, 29, and Plovdiv, 18.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Bourgas three, Varna 14, Veliko Turnovo two, Vidin three, Dobrich eight, Kurdzhali four, Kyustendil one, Montana one, Pazardzhik nine, Razgrad three, Rousse five, Silistra two, Sliven seven, Sofia district one, Stara Zagora 11, Turgovishte two, Haskovo six, Shoumen two and Yambol three.

Currently, there are 4243 active cases, according to the national information system.

The number of people in Bulgaria who have recovered from the virus has risen by 111 to a total of 12 046.

There are 763 patients in hospital, 56 in intensive care.

Twelve medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 56.

