Covid-19: Malta scraps PCR test requirement for arrivals from Bulgaria

As of September 5, Malta no longer requires people arriving from Bulgaria to present a negative PCR test done up to 72 hours before arrival, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry said that it was important to note that passengers wishing to travel to Malta must do so through one of the “corridor countries” for travel to the country, which includes Bulgaria, and must have resided in one of these countries at least 14 days.

In addition, arrivals in Malta must not have been in transit through airports located outside the territory of the “corridor countries”.

The list of “corridor countries” is Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland , Italy, Japan, Jordan, Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monaco, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Rwanda, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand , Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay and Vatican City.

For more information: https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/health-promotion/covid-19/Pages/travel.aspx

(Photo of Valletta: Olga Prystai)

