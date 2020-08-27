Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 14 new deaths, 4415 active cases, 741 in hospital

Share this: Facebook

Fourteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, according to data posted on August 27 by the national information system.

This brings Bulgaria’s death toll among those who had tested positive to a total of 586.

Of the 14 who died in the past day, 10 had other serious illnesses and four had no concomitant diseases.

The four who had no concomitant diseases were a 91-year-old man, an 80-year-old man, a 71-year-old woman and a 95-year-old woman.

A total of 3844 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 162 proved positive.

By district according to the residential addresses of the individuals, the newly-confirmed cases were Blagoevgrad 22, Bourgas one, Varna 10, Veliko Turnovo one, Vratsa one, Dobrich seven, Kurdzhali one, Kyustendil one, Lovech one, Montana five, Pazardzhik 12, Pernik one, Pleven two, Plovdiv 13, Razgrad one, Rousse five, Silistra seven, Sliven one, Smolyan nine, Sofia district one, Sofia city 28, Stara Zagora seven, Turgovishte five, Haskovo five, Shoumen six and Yambol nine.

A total of 15 751 cases of the new coronavirus have been proven in Bulgaria to date, of which 4415 are active. In the number of active cases, this is a decrease of one compared with the national information system’s report 24 hours earlier.

A total of 10 750 people have recovered, an increase of 149 in the past 24 hours.

There are 741 patients in hospital, 60 in intensive care.

Ten medical personnel have tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 859.



The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

