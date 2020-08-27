Covid-19: Foreigner trips to Bulgaria in July 2020 down 66% y/y

Share this: Facebook

The number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria in July 2020 was 66.1% down compared with July 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on August 27.

Against a background of measures against Covid-19 that include travel restrictions, the NSI said that there was a “collapse” in all categories of trips.

Visits to Bulgaria for a holiday were down by 85.6 per cent in July 2020 compared with July 2019, for business reasons down by 54.6 per cent and in the “other” category, which includes transit trips, down by close to 40 per cent.

Transits through Bulgaria accounted for just more than 56 per cent of all visits by foreigners to Bulgaria in July 2020, the NSI said.

Visits by citizens of other EU countries to Bulgaria accounted for just more than 66 per cent of the total number of visits by foreigners to the country in July.

