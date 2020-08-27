Covid-19: Belgium eases restrictions on entry from some parts of Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

As of August 27, Belgium has reclassified the south-western region of Bulgaria from a red to an orange zone, meaning that the bar on travel is lifted but quarantine and a PCR test for new coronavirus are recommended for those arriving from that area, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

At the same time, Bulgaria’s north-western region has been reclassified as a green zone, meaning that quarantine and PCR test requirements do not apply.

Updates in English are available at Belgium’s Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation website.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said in a separate statement that the Lithuanian government has introduced changes to its rules for entry to the country.

These include that EU citizens arriving from countries where there has been a rate of more than 25 per 100 000 infected in the past two weeks must submit a negative test for Covid-19, done no more than 72 hours before entering the country. This list includes Bulgaria.

Full details of Lithuania’s current entry rules are available in English at https://koronastop.lrv.lt/en/news/germany-among-the-eu-countries-most-affected-by-coronavirus

