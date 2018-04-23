Air France strike: Paris – Sofia flights on April 23 cancelled

Share this: Facebook

Air France flights between Sofia and Paris on April 23 2018 have been cancelled because of the ongoing series of strike actions at the airline.

April 23 is the 10th day that staff at the airline have gone on strike for higher pay, and is the first day of a 48-hour strike.

The flights cancelled at Sofia Aiport are the 4.45pm flight arriving from Paris Charles de Gaulle, and the 5.35pm flight from the Bulgarian to the French capital.

Air France said that on April 23, it would be operating 75 per cent of its flights.

The airline said that the flight schedule for April 24 would be posted on April 23.

