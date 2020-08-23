Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases rise to 4360, 743 in hospital, six more deaths

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 50 in the past 24 hours to a total of 4360, according to data posted on August 23 by the national information system.

The figure for active cases is 317 lower than as at a week ago, August 16.

As of August 23, there were 743 patients in hospital, nine more than 24 hours earlier, but 68 fewer than a week earlier.

There are 74 patients in intensive care, one more than 24 hours earlier and 19 more than a week earlier.

The death toll has risen by six in the past 24 hours to a total of 545. Those who died in the past day were a 62-year-old man who had diabetes, a 72-year-old man who had pneumonia, an 80-year-old man who had heart disease, a 69-year-old man who had pneumonia, a 66-year-old man who had diabetes and a 79-year-old man who had pneumonia.

Compared with the national information system report as at August 16, this means that the death toll among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 has risen by 50 in the past week.

A total of 3402 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 96 proved positive.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 16, Bourgas one, Varna four, Veliko Turnovo one, Vidin three, Vratsa two, Dobrich eight, Kyustendil two, Lovech one, Montana two, Pazardzhik six, Pernik one, Plovdiv eight, Rousse one, Silistra two, Smolyan eight, the city of Sofia 25, Turgovishte two, Haskovo two and Shoumen one.

The newly-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours bring the total of new coronavirus cases in Bulgaria to date to 15 227. A total of 10 322 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 40 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 832 medical personnel have tested positive, an increase of one in the past day.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

