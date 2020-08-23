Bulgarian PM uses Day of Commemoration of Victims of Totalitarian Regimes to slight President, protesters

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov used his message on August 23, marked in the European Union as European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, to take thinly-veiled sideswipes against his political nemesis President Roumen Radev and the protesters demanding the resignation of Borissov’s government.

A post by Borissov on Facebook included the words: “Raised fists and deliberate tensions between citizens are not a symbol of democracy”.

Weeks earlier, Radev had emerged from the Presidency building with a fist raised before mingling with anti-government protesters.

