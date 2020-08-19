Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4451 active cases, 782 in hospital, 7 more deaths

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has decreased in the past 24 hours by 95 to a total of 4451, according to data posted on August 19 by the national information system.

The number of patients in hospital has increased by 14 to a total of 782. Sixty-one are in intensive care, five more than as at the national information system report on August 18.

The death toll among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 has risen by seven in the past day to a total of 519. Those who died were a 65-year-old woman who had diabetes and heart disease, a 68-year-old woman who had pneumonia, a 47-year-old woman who had chronic lung disease, an 86-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases, a 78-year-old man who had heart and chronic lung disease, a 71-year-old man who had pneumonia and a 59-year-old woman who had diabetes and heart disease.

A total of 3667 PCR tests were done in the past day, of which 169 proved positive. This brings the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria to date to 14 669.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 28, Bourgas six, Varna 18, Veliko Turnovo two,Vidin one, Gabrovo two, Dobrich 11, Kurdzhali six, Kyustendil one, Lovech two, Pazardzhik seven, Pernik one, Pleven one, Plovdiv 13, Rousse two, Sliven six, Smolyan three, Sofia district three, Sofia city 33, Stara Zagora eight, Haskovo 10 and Shoumen five.

The number of people who have recovered has risen by 257 in the past day to a total of 9699.

Four medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 807.

