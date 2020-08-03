Bulgarian railways announces winner of public vote on new locomotive colour scheme

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian state railways announced on August 3 the result of an online poll in which the public were asked to choose from among four designs of a colour scheme for its new Siemens Smartron locomotives.

At the end of the poll, 29 218 users had voted, with 9861 (about 33.75 per cent) choosing the “Green Force” livery, BDZ said.

In second place was “Airborne” with 7741 votes, followed by The Kingfisher with 7189 votes and Bewinged with 4427 votes.

BDZ said that “Green Force” “seems to be gaining supporters with its symbolism of the environmental benefits of rail transport”.

“A cause to which the modern world is striving in search of increasingly environmentally friendly means, and on the threshold of 2021, set by the European Commission as the European Year of Railway Transport.”



All design and construction costs are included in the delivery price of the new locomotives.

The first locomotives are expected to arrive in Bulgaria in January, although the contract provides for this to happen in February. All 10 locomotives will be in the depots of the national railway carrier by the end of May 2021, BDZ said.

