26th day of anti-government protests in Bulgaria: Road blockages continue

As Bulgaria headed into the evening of August 3, the 26th day of large-scale protests demanding the resignations of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s government and Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev, tent camps continued to block traffic at three normally busy roads in the centre of capital city Sofia.

The latest in the series of the “Let Us Defend Democracy” protests was due to start at 7pm outside the Presidency building.

Apart from the resignations of the Cabinet and Geshev, the protesters’ demands also include remote and machine voting and the convening of a Grand National Assembly to discuss changing Bulgaria’s constitution.

Outside Sofia, the blockade of the road between Stara Zagora and Haskovo, at the exit towards Trakiya Motorway – which links Bulgaria’s capital city to the southern Black Sea coast – entered its third day on August 3.

Police have prevented the protesters from reaching the motorway itself.

Recent public opinion polls have suggested that there is a large majority of support among Bulgarians for the protests.

