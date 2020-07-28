Covid-19: Cyprus amends rules for entry by Bulgarian citizens

Share this: Facebook

As of August 1, Bulgarian citizens will be allowed to enter Cyprus only if they have a permanent residence permit for that country, a notice on the website of the Bulgarian embassy in Nicosia said on July 28.

In addition, they will have to stay in mandatory 14-day home quarantine, the announcement said.



The existing requirement to present the result of a negative PCR test for Covid-19, performed within 72 hours before the flight, as well as the online form Cyprus flight pass, remains, the statement said.

The announcement comes against a background of a continuous increase in confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria.

As of July 27, all Bulgarian citizens travelling from Bulgaria to Austria, as well as European Union citizens arriving from Bulgaria, must present a certificate of a negative PCR test for coronavirus, not older than three days before arrival in Austria, as well as a medical certificate in German or English, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said.

The Austrian announcement followed a succession of announcements by other countries in recent days regarding changed regulations on arrivals from Bulgaria, including Italy and Denmark.

