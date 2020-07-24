Denmark latest country to tighten rules for arrivals from Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

The Danish authorities introduced as of July 23 new restrictive measures for travellers from Bulgaria to Denmark, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said.

All arrivals from Bulgaria will be advised to stay at home for 14 days.

People arriving from Bulgaria will not be admitted to Denmark unless they have a valid reason: kinship, work, study and business travel, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

More information can be found at the website https://politi.dk/en/coronavirus-in-denmark.

Earlier, in a separate statement, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that as of July 21, all arrivals at Bahrain International Airport are required to take a laboratory test for Covid-19 at their own expense.



The ministry said that as of July 20, all Bulgarian seasonal workers arriving in the Czech Republic must have a negative PCR test for Covid-19.



The PCR test will have to be done in the Czech Republic, after contacting the regional health service.

The Foreign Ministry said on July 17 that Lithuania had prohibited the entry into its territory of Bulgarian and foreign citizens arriving from Bulgaria. Lithuanian citizens returning from Bulgaria to Lithuania are subject to 14 days of quarantine.

The full list of countries for which restrictions have been introduced, prepared by the Lithuanian Ministry of Health, can be found at http://koronastop.lrv.lt/en/news/updated-list-of-countries-for-the-allowed-and-forbidden-entries.



As of July 16, Latvia introduced a registration system for all foreigners entering the country.

The system applies to users of international passenger transport (air, sea, bus). Foreign citizens arriving in Latvia must fill in a registration form on paper. An electronic system is to be introduced.

Travellers from Bulgaria, regardless of their citizenship, are placed under mandatory quarantine in Latvia.

As of July 16, authorities in the Netherlands made “highly advisable” 14-day house quarantine for people arriving in the Netherlands from Bulgaria.

Authorities in the Netherlands said that travel to Bulgaria for tourism was not recommended, given the deteriorating epidemiological situation in the country regarding Covid-19, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

(Photo of Copenhagen: goodfreephotos.com)

