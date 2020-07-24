Covid-19: Bulgaria PM Borissov, chief of staff PCR tests negative – updated

Share this: Facebook

Repeat coronavirus tests administered to Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and members of his staff returned negative results on July 24, Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reported, quoting the Cabinet’s press service.

Earlier in the day, Borissov was reported to be in quarantine after his chief of staff Denitsa Zheleva tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Zheleva tested positive on July 23, according to an earlier statement by the Cabinet’s media office, prompting Borissov and an unspecified number of his staff to go into quarantine, in line with existing Covid-19 protocols.

BNT said said that the tests had been administered to Borissov, Zheleva and other members of the Bulgarian delegation that attended the European Council meeting in Brussels at the weekend.

The staff in the Council of Ministers administration were undergoing tests after two employees tested positive for Covid-19 on July 20, when Borissov was still in Brussels at the EU summit.

As part of that ongoing campaign, two more employees in the Cabinet administration tested positive, bringing the total to four, BNT said. Most of the staff have already been tested and the results of the last tests were expected on Monday, the report said, quoting the Cabinet’s media office.

(Borissov, second left, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Denitsa Zheleva at the European Council meeting. Photo: government.bg)

