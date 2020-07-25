Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Confirmed cases pass 10 000-mark, eight more deaths

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria to date is 10 123, following 270 newly-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours after 5963 PCR tests were done, according to data posted on July 25 by the national information centre.

To date, 233 632 PCR tests have been done in Bulgaria, the national information centre said.

In the past day, the death toll has increased by eight, to a total of 337.

Those who died were an 83-year-old woman with diabetes, heart and chronic neurological disease, an 85-year-old woman with heart and chronic lung disease, a 59-year-old man with chronic lung disease, an 85-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases, a 62-year-old woman with chronic lung disease, a 60-year-old man with heart disease, a 73-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases, and a 77-year-old man with heart and chronic neurological disease.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 55 are in the city of Sofia, 39 in the district of Plovdiv, 26 in the Blagoevgrad district, 23 in the Dobrich district and 22 in the Varna district.

The others, by district, are Bourgas nine, Veliko Turnovo nine, Vratsa two, Gabrovo eight, Kurdzhali nine, Kyustendil eight, Montana two, Pazardzhik 13, Pernik three, Razgrad one, Rousse 15, Sliven two, Smolyan one, district of Sofia seven, Stara Zagora eight, Turgovishte one and Yambol seven.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria is now 4534. This is an increase of 41 in the past day.

The number of patients in hospital is 669, an increase of four in the past day. Twenty-eight are in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by nine in the past 24 hours to a total of 602.

(Archive photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

For as little as three euro a month, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments