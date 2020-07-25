In Bulgaria, of a trap, police and publicans

Share this: Facebook

These past few months have been a rather demanding time for Bulgaria’s police, just as these months have been – to say the least – rather challenging for owners of bars and restaurants.

For the police, the extra demands on them have included enforcement of the intercity travel restrictions those months ago, a measure against the spread of Covid-19; more lately, they have had to turn out because of the large-scale protests demanding the resignation of the government and the Prosecutor-General (the matter of alleged police brutality is a topic for an entirely separate article).

For innkeepers and publicans, the long weeks of their establishments being closed down because of the pandemic have been severely damaging. In early May, those who had outdoor sections were allowed to re-open them; full re-opening followed later.

Which brings us to Kapana, the creative district in my beloved city of Plovdiv. “Kapana” means “trap” and it seems the place is in one.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of appfactory.bg)

