Covid-19: Italy imposes 14-day quarantine for arrivals from Bulgaria, Romania

As of July 25, all passengers arriving in Italy from Bulgaria and Romania must go into 14-day quarantine, as must anyone who has stayed in or transited through either of the two countries within 14 days before their arrival in Italy.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that it had been informed of this in a note from the Italian embassy in Sofia.

The ruling, issued by Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza may be found, in Italian, at https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/home.

The measure aims to prevent the importation of Covid-19 cases from abroad. Bulgarian National Radio reported Speranza as saying: “The virus has not been defeated and continues to spread. Therefore, we must be careful.”

BNR said that the measure resulted from the fact of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria and in Romania had worsened in recent weeks. Some days ago, Romanian women who had arrived in Rome, hired as nurses, had tested positive for Covid-19. Procedures are underway to track those with whom they have been in contact.



More than a million Romanians work in Italy, mostly in construction and care for the elderly. There are about 60 000 Bulgarians in the country and some of them also work in these areas, as well as in agriculture.



Authorities in Rome earlier banned access to people arriving from 16 countries, including severely affected Brazil.

Italy’s announcement came after Denmark joined the list of countries with tightened rules regarding arrivals from Bulgaria.

Information in English about current travel rules in the countries of the European Union may be found at the official EU website, https://reopen.europa.eu/en.

(Photo of the Trevi Fountain in Rome: publicdomainpictures. net)

