Austria tightens rules on PCR tests for arrivals from Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



As of July 27, all Bulgarian citizens traveling from Bulgaria to Austria, as well as European Union citizens arriving from Bulgaria, must present a certificate of a negative PCR test for coronavirus, not older than three days before arrival in Austria, as well as a medical certificate in German or English, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said.



Until now, those travelling from Bulgaria to Austria were required to provide the Austrian authorities with a certificate of a negative PCR test result, not older than four days before entering the country, and in the absence of a certificate, travelers were placed under 14-day home quarantine.



According to the new measures published in the Austrian State Gazette, if the required documents are not submitted, those arriving in Austria from Bulgaria will be placed under a 10-day home quarantine or quarantine in a suitable accommodation.

In the case of quarantine in a suitable place of accommodation, the traveller must provide confirmation of the availability of such a place, the cost of which is borne by the traveller. All these circumstances, as well as the obligation not to leave the quarantine site within 10 days, are confirmed by the signature of the traveler.

Quarantine may be terminated prematurely if a local negative molecular biological test for coronavirus is presented.



If the travellers have not been able to take a negative test in Bulgaria, within 48 hours of their entry into Austrian territory they are obliged to take a test in Austria at their own expense. Until a negative test result is presented, citizens are obliged to be under home quarantine or quarantine in a suitable place for accommodation, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said.



Unhindered transit through Austria remains in force. It does not require a negative test for coronavirus, but provided that there is no stopover in Austria and departure is guaranteed.



For citizens who live in Austria or have the status of permanent residents, but are outside Austrian territory on the date of entry into force of the new regulation, the old provisions will remain in force until midnight on August 1, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

The Austrian announcement follows a succession of announcements by other countries in recent days regarding changed regulations on arrivals from Bulgaria, including Italy and Denmark.

(Photo: pxfuel.com)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

For as little as three euro a month, you can become a Patreon supporter of The Sofia Globe, with access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments