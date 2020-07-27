Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4732 active cases, two more deaths

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 64 in the past 24 hours to a total of 4732, according to data posted on July 27 by the national information centre.

The death toll has risen by two, to a total of 340, after a 71-year-old woman with diabetes, heart, cancer and chronic hematological disease and a 94-year-old woman with chronic kidney and chronic lung disease died.

The number of patients in hospital has decreased by 12 to a total of 682. Thirty-four are in intensive care.

A total of 115 people were newly diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, following 3502 PCR tests.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 20, Bourgas five, Varna 13, Gabrovo eight, Dobrich four, Kurdzhali one, Kyustendil one, Pazardzhik four, Pernik one, Plovdiv 23, Rousse two, Smolyan two, Sofia district four, Sofia city 23, Stara Zagora one, Haskovo one and Shoumen two.

To date, 10 427 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the cases that are active.

A total of 5355 people have recovered, an increase of 49 in the past day.



The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has increased by one to a total of 607.



