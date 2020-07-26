Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases rise to 4668, number in hospital to 694

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has risen by 134 in the past day to a total of 4668, according to data posted on July 26 by the national information system.

The death toll has risen by one to 338, after a 73-year-old man who also had diabetes, heart disease, chronic neurological disease, chronic kidney and lung disease died.

The number of patients in hospital has increased by 25 to a total of 694. Thirty-three are in intensive care.

Of the 2161 PCR tests done in the past day, 189 proved positive.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 15, Bourgas four, Varna 16, Vratsa two, Gabrovo seven, Dobrich six, Kyustendil four, Montana one, Pazardzhik five, Pernik two, Pleven one, Plovdiv eight, Rousse seven, Silistra five, Sliven two, Smolyan five, Sofia district four, Sofia city 92, Haskovo two and Yambol one.

To date, the number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria is 10 312.

A total of 5306 people have recovered, an increase of 54 in the past 24 hours.

The number of medical personnel who have tested postive has risen by four in the past 24 hours to a total of 606.



