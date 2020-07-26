Large aqua park opens in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia on July 27

Share this: Facebook

The aqua park in Vuzhrazhdane Park in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia opens on July 27, a statement by the municipality said.

The 6600 sq m Vuzhrazhdane complex is at 4 Bulgarska Morava Street in Zone B-5 in Sofia.

According to the complex’s website, it has an indoor swimming pool, sauna park (steam bath, Finnish and infrared sauna), relaxation room with atrium, rooms for dry and wet massages, tangent bath, salt room, café, five outdoor swimming pools, eight slides, outdoor bar and area for sunbeds with umbrellas and tents.

The complex is reachable via a nearby metro railway station, as well as bus and trolley stops. There are two paid parking areas in the park.

The indoor pool has been open to the public since June 17 and already has had more than 1600 visits and 150 purchased season tickets, the Sofia municipality statement said.

Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova, accompanied by Bulgaria’s Chief Health Inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev, inspected the complex on July 24.

The municipality said that the complex will operated in accordance with all requirements and safety measures issued by the Sofia regional health inspectorate regarding compliance with disinfection in connection with the Covid-19 epidemic situation.



More information about the complex is available at https://vazrajdane-wellness.com/en/

(Photos: Sofia municipality)

