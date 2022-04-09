Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 13 deaths, 715 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Thirteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 685, according to the April 9 report by the unified information portal.

Of 11 232 tests done in the past day, 715 – about 6.36 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 144 822 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 169 417 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 467 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1169 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 938 720.

As of April 9, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 179.63 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 188.56 on April 8.

There are 1264 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 121 newly admitted. There are 144 in intensive care, a decrease of 12 compared with the figure in the April 8 report.

Twelve medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 24 184.

A total of 4 361 730 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in the past day, including 1692 in the past day.



A total of 2 052 160 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 264 in the past day, while 730 901 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1298 in the past day.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!